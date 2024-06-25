Rosie Kelly 'in tears' as mum Lorraine joins her for incredible engagement party abroad

Rosie Kelly announced the exciting news that her boyfriend, Steve White, popped the question on Saturday and they certainly celebrated in style.

The couple were on holiday where Steve got down one knee, and to celebrate the exciting news, Rosie's ITV star mum, Lorraine Kelly, appeared to jet over to her daughter for an engagement party, along with friends and family.

© Instagram Rosie appeared to be overcome with emotion at the special party

In photos from the special occasion, Rosie - who is currently expecting her first child - looked like she was in tears in one particular photo as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue surrounded by her loved ones.

Captioning the post, Rosie penned: "The loveliest week ever ending with the loveliest people altogether [red love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Lorraine was pictured at the BBQ with her husband

Another sweet image showed the mother of the bride at the BBQ with her husband, Steve Smith, both of them beaming at the camera.

Rosie was a vision in her outfit, opting for a beautiful one-shouldered satin gown in a gorgeous red hue.

Rosie looked so beautiful in her red gown

Other photos from the party showed Rosie and Steve pose for a sweet photo. Rosie cradled her blossoming bump which was perfectly framed by her glamorous gown.

The engagement

Rosie first shared news of her engagement on Saturday with a series of photos of her sporting her dazzling engagement ring.

The 29-year-old was fittingly dressed in a strapless white summer dress for the incredible moment and posted three photos giving fans a close-up of her diamond.

© Instagram Rosie was elated by the gesture and looked beautiful as she shared the news with followers

Captioning the photos, she penned: "There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji]. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji] Going for a lie down now…"

© Instagram Rosie Cradled her baby bump, showing off her new accessory!

Proud mum Lorraine couldn't be more happy about the news and was one of the first to weigh in, writing: "So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter." Christine Lampard added: "Amazing news!! Congratulations!"