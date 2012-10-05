Adele is Bond girl of the moment as new theme song 'Skyfall' is released

At 0:07am on Friday morning Adele's new Bond theme song, Skyfall, was officially released.



Recorded at London's famous Abbey Road Studios with a 77-piece orchestra, the tune is dramatic and powerful, akin to those legendary themes that have preceeded it, such as Shirley Bassey's Diamonds are Forever and Paul McCartney's Live and Let Die.





Co-written with Paul Epworth, the man who helped 24-year-old Adele pen her hit Rolling in the Deep, the song is full of long notes, deep drums and bold horns.



Directed by Sam Mendes, the latest installment of 007's adventures, also called Skyfall, sees Daniel Craig and Judi Dench reprise their roles as Bond and M respectively.



The plot of the 23rd film, in the franchise's 50th year, centres around Bond's loyalty to M, as haunting aspects of the Secret Service's Head come back to threaten her.





Skyfall also stars Ralph Fiennes, Javier Bardem and Berenice Marlohe as the suave secret agent's latest love interest.



But until the film is released, multiple Grammy-winner Adele remains the Bond girl of the moment as fans enjoy her latest musical release and eagerly await the new movie.



Scheduled to premiere on October 23 at the Royal Albert Hall, Skyfall's release is set to be a star-studded affair.



And just a few months after the Queen added a royal touch to a James Bond sketch for the Olympic opening ceremony, now her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will bring a regal presence to the event.