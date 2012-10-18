Despite Ashton's new romance Demi is peacefully content as she approaches 50

Flashing a peace sign at photographers, Demi Moore looks healthy and glowing – peacefully content, you might say.



The Hollywood actress looked back to her best as she attended a charity gala in New York for the Girls Educational and Mentoring Services.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY







Glam in a knee-length dress with embellished details, she showed off a curvier figure than in recent months.



Her thin frame sparked concern that she was struggling to cope following the end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, but now – and with less than a month to go before she turns 50 – Demi appears to have got her sparkle back.



It's fair to say that her 49th was a difficult year for the mum-of-three.



Her six-year marriage ended amidst reports Ashton had been unfaithful, then in January she was hospitalised, suffering from exhaustion. Her appearance and emotional wellbeing have been under close scrutiny ever since.



She has also had to cope with seeing her ex move on, starting up a new romance with his old friend Mila Kunis.



Ashton has known Mila, his co-star from That 70's Show, for 14 years. The couple have been increasingly taking their relationship public after going on holiday to Indonesia together in August.



Sources close to the actress have said she has found it hard to see Ashton find love again, but despite this, she's doing well.



"As hard as it has been, despite the depression of going through a divorce, she came through it," a source tells US publication People.