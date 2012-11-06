The Boss and Jay-Z join stars giving Barack Obama final election push

It's been proclaimed the closest fought US election in recent history – so Barack Obama must be glad to have the support of some A-list celebrities, as well as a couple of music legends, as the race for the White House draws to a nail-biting close.



The president was joined on the road during his last 24 hours by Jay-Z – who has hosted a number of fundraisers and appeared in campaign videos – and 'The Boss' – aka Bruce Springsteen.







Taking to the stage in Columbus, Ohio, Beyonce's husband even changed the lyrics to his hit 99 Problems to have a dig at Mr Obama's Republican rival Mitt Romney, rapping: "I got 99 problems but Mitt aint one."



Meanwhile Bruce joined the US leader on Air Force One, travelling from to Ohio to Iowa, where he gave his final campaign speech at the place he first began the fight for the presidency five years ago.



The usually stoic statesman was spotted wiping away a tear as he spoke to the crowd of 20,000 supporters, saying: "I've come back to Iowa one more time to ask for your vote. This is where our movement for change began. You took this campaign and you made it your own. When the cynics said you couldn't, you said: 'Yes we can."



He was joined on stage by wife Michelle, who embraced him warmly. The first lady also gave a speech introducing her husband at the rally. The couple's daughters Malia and Sasha did not attend.

Earlier Bruce had belted out some of his hits – including No Surrender, Promised Land and Land of Hope and Dreams., before singing Mr Obama's praises.



He said: “I've lived long enough to know that the future is not a tide rushing in. It’s a long march, day by day.



"And we’re in one of those long days right now. I believe President Obama is there with us. Let’s re-elect Barack Obama to carry our standard forward."



The two music icons are just two of several celebrities who are throwing their weight behind Mr Obama's campaign. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a list of 181 public figures who are backing the president for re-election and agreed to help sway the few remaining undecided voters.

Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson are all calling radio stations to speak up for Mr Obama, while Neil Diamond manned phone banks urging people to vote on Sunday. Meanwhile Mariah Carey and Ricky Martin – who also appears in a video - hit the campaign trail with Michelle at events in Florida.



Other famous faces lending their support include Katy Perry, Stevie Wonder, Cher, and Sheryl Crow. Katy posted a photo of the president with her grandmother, taken at a rally last month in Nevada where the Firework singer performed for the cause.



Mitt Romney has his own star supporters including Kid Rock, Meat Loaf, Clint Eastwood and Lindsay Lohan.