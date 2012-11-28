Distraught Charlie Brooks misses out on seeing daughter in latest 'I'm A Celebrity' challenge

Charlie Brooks fell victim to one of the most harrowing trials yet as she missed the opportunity to see her beloved seven-year-old daughter on I'm A Celebrity... Taking part in a new challenge named Door To Door, the former EastEnder was asked to select one of the four coloured doors in front of her and told that if she selected the right one, she would receive a mystery surprise. To her daughter Kiki's disappointment, however, her mum selected the blue rather than the yellow door which she had hidden behind, and was disappointingly greeted with a sign that stated "game over".

It was only when Charlie arrived back at the camp that the other contestants informed her of the missed surprise. Naturally, the mother-of-one was distraught. "This is heartbreaking. Yellow is my favourite colour and she would have been thinking 'mummy will pick yellow'." After being separated from her daughter for eighteen days, the actress sobbed: "I swear to god, it felt like someone had taken a boot and kicked me in the guts. I didn’t even think having a member of family behind the door would have been an option."

Fortunately for David Haye and Rosemary Shrager, the shabby door that they selected revealed far more than they had anticipated. Deciding to risk the camp "treat" to reveal the mystery, Rosemary was delighted to find her daughter Kate, whilst David was greeted with hugs and kisses by his mother Jane.

And it wasn't long until chef Rosemary was reunited with her daughter for good, as the votes revealed that she would be the latest contestant to say goodbye to the Outback. Leaving with a smile on her face, Rosemary entertained the British public once more appearing in a navy swimsuit to bathe in a tin bath as part of the Dingo Dollars challenge. Washing herself down until a secret code was revealed in the middle of the soap, the 61-year-old star appeared to enjoy her luxurious dip so much so that Hugo Taylor told her off her for not paying more attention. "Concentrate Rosemary! We're looking for letters, not numbers!" barked the Made In Chelsea star.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after she was released from the jungle, the chef admitted that she and Hugo shared a fair amount of disagreements in the camp. Describing the reality star as "petulant", Rosemary said: "He likes it his own way." The curvaceous star also cited David and Ashley Roberts as her favourites to win, and gushed "I think David is a hero". Excited to be out of the camp, Rosemary had made plans for her hearty feast. "I can't wait to have sausages and bacon!" exclaimed the excited star.

Whilst the celebrity chef is free to live in the lap of luxury once more, her former campmates were reliant on the talents of Eric Bristow to win them another meal. Navigating a dark tunnel equipped solely with a trolley and a rope, the darts champion secured 5 out of 6 stars for the camp whilst being covered in insects and "jungle gunk". "Bugs don't frighten me. I will take that. If they are not pleased with that in camp then they can come and do it," said the victor.