Gillian McKeith's rarely-seen daughter Skylar announces pregnancy

Gillian Mckeith's daughter Skylar announced she is expecting her second baby whilst supporting her sister Afton at a London fashion show on Sunday.

The sister pair was pictured without their famous mum at The St John's Wood High Street Festival Fashion Show where Afton took to the catwalk. Skylar, 29, was beaming in the sibling snap, and wore a fabulously chic pink dress and hot pink tweed jacket.

Whilst standing with her dancer sister, Syklar proudly cradled her blossoming bump.

© SOPA Images The sister duo were beaming as Skylar cradled her blossoming baby bump

If outfits are anything to go by, the sisters are incredibly in sync, as Afton, 24, slipped on a similar ensemble to her sister. She opted for a tweed co-ord comprised of a capped sleeve jacket and a matching mini-skirt in a medium pink hue - the same colour as Skylar's dress.

Underneath, Afton rocked a hot pink bodysuit in a similar hue to Skylar's tweed jacket. As for footwear, Skylar added a pair of chunky beige suede sandals, whilst Afton opted for a pair of white trainers.

Gillian, who has taken a step back from the public eye, shares her daughters with her husband American lawyer Howard Magaziner. The husband and wife duo met in Edinburgh, whilst Howard was studying.

© Danny Martindale Gillian has taken a step back from the public eye in recent years

While Skylar lives her life away from the public eye as an immigration solicitor, her younger sister is a performer, and, according to the Sun, used to date David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn.

Talking about bumping into Brookyln and his wife, Nicola Peltz, she told the publication: "I didn't watch any of his wedding. I actually don't keep up with what he does.

"But I actually bumped into him not so long ago in Los Angeles at my local supermarket - Erewhon - and her as well. It was extremely awkward.

"You know, they seem good. I wish them the best. I hope they have a really long and happy marriage."