Janet Jackson announces exciting news - and fans will be delighted

With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left a lasting impression on pop culture.

And with news of her tour this year, her UK fans are in for an extra treat as the 58-year-old has added an additional date to her upcoming Together Again tour, offering her British fans the exciting opportunity to see her live performance for the first time in five years.

© Christopher Polk Janet Jackson will soon be on tour in the UK

This additional performance, at London's O2 Arena, will take place on 29 September, and will feature special guest Wyclef Jean.

Janet, the sister of Michael Jackson, last performed in the UK at Glastonbury Festival in 2019, and her latest tour is in celebration of her 50 years in entertainment.

It also marks 35 years since the release of her seminal album Rhythm Nation 1814. This tour builds on the colossal success of her 2023 run, which earned the icon the highest-selling trek of her career.

© Getty The singer will be playing five dates in the UK

The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to finally reunite with Janet in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestone for one of her most critically acclaimed albums - 35 years of Rhythm Nation featuring her biggest chart-topping hits.

About Janet Jackson

Janet is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

© Getty Images Janet is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era

She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is also the record holder for the biggest-selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2.

When is Janet Jackson going to the UK?

The singer will be playing five dates in the UK in the autumn. She'll start in Birmingham on 27 September before heading to London on 28 September, Glasgow on 30 September and Manchester on 1 October. The extra date in London is on 29 September.

How to get Together Again Tour tickets

Tickets are on sale now on JanetJackson.com