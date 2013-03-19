Katie Holmes says she is 'open' to having more children as she discusses family and the future

Katie Holmes is quite clearly devoted to her daughter Suri - and now the actress has revealed she is "open" to the idea of having more children in the future. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, the actress - who split from husband Tom Cruise in June 2012 - said she would consider expanding her family one day.



"I don't know. I'm open to it," the star told Allure magazine as she spoke about her plans for the future, which interestingly might also include a complete career change.

There are numerous reports in the media at the moment that Katie is considering a move into law. And she didn't dismiss the idea when asked. "Well my brother and father are attorneys, and - we'll see. I like the practical thinking of attorneys."



While the thoughtful star didn't speak about her high-profile split from Tom, she said she hoped 2013 is "a peaceful year for a lot of people".



"When you look back on the last year, there were a lot of tragedies - Hurricane Sandy, the Conneticut shooting," she said. "I just hope it's a good year for everyone".



The beautiful brunette, 34, also revealed the best beauty advice her mother has ever given her - "You may be pretty, and you may be talented, but nobody will remember that if you are mean" - and also the top beauty tip she will pass on to Suri - "To find happiness in everything."

Meanwhile, a friend of Katie and Tom, 50, recently revealed that the pair are both "incredibly happy" post-split. The Hollywood power couple shocked fans when they announced they had separated nine months ago after five years of marriage. But according to Tom's friend and Rock of Ages director Adam Shankman, they are doing really well.



"They are incredibly happy," he told US Weekly. "I've just been emailing with him. He's coming back. He's shooting (All You Need Is Kill) in London and seems as happy as a clam. I know he sees his daughter.



"Katie seems really happy," he added. "You just fight through all the noise, And it's noisy!"