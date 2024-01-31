Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter Suri, 17, faces year of change in New York City

Katie Holmes' only child, who she share with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has quite the year ahead of her!

The notoriously private teenager is facing not one but two milestone moments in her life this year, and is likely excited for them both.

Katie's mini-me will become an official adult come April, when she turns 18 on the 18th, followed by another transition several months later.

VIDEO: Listen to Suri Cruise singing in Katie Holmes' film

That's because Suri will be leaving high school, and is likely to go onto college. It has been previously reported that Katie is keen for her daughter to stay in New York City to study, but Suri - who is interested in the arts - may well choose to move further a field for her higher education.

While not that much is known about the teen, it's known that she's an incredibly talented singer. In 2022, Suri sang in the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15.

© Getty Images Suri Cruise is growing up fast - and facing a number of exciting milestones this year

She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud. Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented.

She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

© Photo: Instagram Suri will be turning 18 in April, and starting college in September

Suri is incredibly creative and these skills have been encouraged by her mom. Katie previously revealed that the pair enjoyed many crafty hobbies during the height of the pandemic during lockdown.

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

© Photo: Instagram Katie and Suri are incredibly close

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

© David M. Benett Katie Holmes is incredibly proud of her only child

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it." Suri lives full-time with Katie and is believed to be estranged from her dad.

