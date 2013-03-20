Tiger Woods's new girlfriend Lindsey Vonn confirms their relationship on Facebook

Skiing champion Lindsey Vonn has confirmed that she and Tiger Woods are now one of sport's power couples.



The blonde athlete, 28, used Facebook to announce their union this week. In a frank and open statement she wrote: "I guess it wasn't a well-kept secret but yes, I am dating Tiger Woods.



"Our relationship evolved from a friendship into something more over these past few months and it has made me very happy.



"I don't plan on addressing this further as I would like to keep that part of my life between us, my family and close friends.





Thank you for understanding and your continued support!".



The relationship is the first sign that golfer Tiger is moving on following his highly-publicised divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Elin decided to end their marriage when her husband admitted to numerous affairs during their time together.



Elin, whose children Sam and Charlie are from her marriage to Tiger, confided in HELLO! after their separation. In her one and only interview, the model said she wanted "people to know how hard it's been".



Tiger's new partner Lindsey is to the slopes what the sportsman is to the golf course.



The blonde is a World Cup alpine ski racer who competed with the United States national Team. In 2010, she won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, becoming the first ever American woman to be decorated in the downhill category.



Now, her relationship with Tiger will increase her profile even further and provide the sporting world with a power couple not seen since the likes of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff.