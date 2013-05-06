Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright enjoy a night in after an indulgent evening at Nobu

We're used to seeing the stars of the small screen, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, living the high life in London's finer quarters but this Sunday the loved-up couple showed a more relaxed side as they spent an evening in with some sweet treats.



Tweeting a snapshot of the two at the dinner table, Michelle announced to her followers that they were "planning a big night out tonight ... Plans have now changed".

The spread included a main of Supernoodles followed by a longer list of desserts featuring chocolate, a banofee pie cheesecake and a rainbow-coloured ice cream sundae, which the couple had already began to tuck into.



For the special occasion, Michelle wore a monochrome onesie and had her hair piled on her head in a loose top-knot. The brunette beauty was recently named as the fourth sexiest woman in the UK by FHM after Helen Flanagan claimed the title as number one.



Former TOWIE star Mark sported a bright yellow basketball cap and purple hoodie combo.



The previous night, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at Nobu, one of London's top restaurants co-owned by Robert De Niro. Fans of the fashionable eatery also include the likes of Cheryl Cole, Sienna Miller and Naomi Campbell.



Michelle was spotted in a figure hugging LBD teamed with a pair of peep-toe platforms while her beau Mark kept it casual in a pair of indigo jeans and a light pink cashmere jumper.



The couple reportedly headed to Novikov bar after their dinner for a few drinks to finish off their evening.



Unsurprisingly after their lavish night out, Michelle tweeted her boyfriend's sister saying "Sometimes u just need a good chilled out night! :) xx"