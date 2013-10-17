Kim Kardashian reveals stunning figure in surprisingly sexy selfie

October 17, 2013 - 12:33 BST hellomagazine.com Kim Kardashian reveals stunning figure in sexy selfie just months after giving birth to baby North Kim Kardashian has revealed her post-baby figure – quite literally – in a sexy selfie. The new mum, who has recently stunned fans with figure-hugging ensembles that showed off her svelte figure just months after giving birth to baby North, has put her body on display in a revealing white swimsuit. She appropriately captioned the daring snap, which received 99.9k "likes" in just 33 minutes: "#NoFilter." Kim stands in front of the mirror in just the swimsuit, her mobile phone in her hand to capture the photograph from behind. Her blonde locks fall carelessly over one eye as the 32-year-old shows off her jaw-dropping silhouette and incredible bottom. Five hours before sharing the picture with fans, the reality TV star tweeted: "Guess who we shot our latest campaign with…" with a link to her website, which revealed that photographer Terry Richardson shot the collection. The controversial photographer hit the news recently for taking bold pictures of singer Miley Cyrus, as well as directing her contentious Wrecking Ball music video. VIEW GALLERY "Just shot with Terry Richardson for our new Kardashian Kollection for Sears campaign. Can't wait for you guys to see it! Xo," wrote the brunette. The Kardashians are counting down to the launch of the Kardashian Kollection for Lipsy London in the UK, as Kim wrote a few hours earlier "Just eight days to go…" with a link to her site. Kim also has a countdown of her own. The mum, who just gave birth to baby North West in June and has attributed her weight loss to the Atkins diet, has her 33rd birthday coming up on 21 October.What do you think of Kim Kardashian's sexy selfie?