Michelle Keegan laughs over Mark Wright calendar on Jonathan Ross

Michelle Keegan made a glamorous appearance on Jonathan Ross' chat show on Saturday night.

The Coronation Street actress was presented with a copy of her fiancé Mark Wright's new calendar.

"Do you have a favourite month for Mark?" Asked Jonathan.

"I'll pick one," replied Michelle, who got engaged to Mark two months ago. "I like February."


 

Jonathan then surprised 26-year-old Michelle with some more risqué pictures of TOWIE star Mark from his 2012 calendar.

"Have you seen this one?" asked the presenter.

"I have not see that one!" gasped Michelle, clasping her hands over her mouth. "I wasn't with him then. Oh no!"

Manchester-born Michelle then talked about her exit from ITV soap Corrie.

"I've been on Coronation Street for six years," she said. "I can't believe it, it seems like a year it's gone so quick.

"It was my first ever job on TV and it was my second audition and I got the job, I was very, very lucky."

 

Michelle announced her plans to quit the show in April.

"Post Corrie and work-wise, I want to try other acting roles," said Michelle, speaking to the Daily Star's TV Extra.

"I may also do some travelling as well if I get the time and the opportunity."

