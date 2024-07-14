Michelle Keegan is a bronzed goddess in bold dress during romantic getaway with husband Mark Wright

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan looked beautiful and bronzed at the weekend as she holidayed in Mallorca with her husband, Mark Wright.

While Michelle always looks perfectly polished, the 37-year-old had us majorly swooning as she debuted a striking halter neck maxi dress in black and white.

© Instagram The actress rocked an eye-catching black-and-white striped dress

Her gorgeous frock featured buttons running down the front, bold stripes running both horizontally and vertically and a billowing, A-line skirt. She teamed her stunning summer garment with a pair of white sandals and some sleek black sunglasses.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle looked smitten as they enjoyed a blissful moment on a balcony

As for hair and makeup, the brunette beauty secured her tresses in a low bun and highlighted her chiselled features with a bronzed and dewy palette.

Mark, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in head-to-toe black.

In photos shared to Instagram, the former Coronation Street actress could be seen gazing into Mark's eyes as they posed on a beautiful balcony overlooking rolling hills, cyprus trees and a cluster of stone houses.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle visited Mallorca

"Last night in Deià," Michelle noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the loved-up couple, with one follower writing: "Wow this place looks so stunning" while a second remarked: "Aww love the little pics of you and mark such a lovely couple" and a third added: "You look fabulous Michelle".

While the couple primarily reside in their stunning Essex mansion, they also own a property in Mallorca which Mark finished renovating back in June last year. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Mark Wright's Mallorca home has the most amazing views

Upon the project's completion, he told his followers: "FINISHED MALLORCA APARTMENT RENO.

"Sorry for the delay… If you've been following this reno journey it was a tough call if we were gonna get it done in time but we did it! So many of you have asked to see it finished so here we go… Couldn't have done it without the amazing team that helped me."

© Getty Images The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2015

He continued: "It's been a dream of mine to have a place out here for as long as I can remember, now time to enjoy it!"

The couple's flat is a tranquil haven complete with creamy interiors. The master bedroom boasts panelling while the bathroom features a freestanding tub. Meanwhile in the kitchen, the couple have opted for splashes of marble.

Mark and Michelle's love story

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle met while on separate holidays in Dubai at the end of 2012. They confirmed their relationship with an appearance at the 2013 National Television Awards a month later, and a showbiz power couple was born.

© Getty Images Since tying the knot, the couple have created their dream home in Essex

Mark popped the question in September that year during a holiday in Dubai - where their love story started. They went on to tie the knot in May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.