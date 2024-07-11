Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan look so loved-up in holiday pictures

Mark Wright has shared a glimpse inside his latest summer getaway with his wife, Michelle Keegan.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the former TOWIE star uploaded a string of sun-drenched photos including several outfit photos and a stunning image of the couple posing by the water's edge with a lavish, glossy white boat bobbing in the background.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle looked smitten as they posed for a sunkissed photo

The duo, who wed in 2015, looked besotted as they beamed for the camera, with Mark, 37, rocking a pair of cream linen trousers and a white T-shirt while Brassic actress Michelle, also 37, looked flawless in a lilac cami dress complete with ruched detailing.

© Instagram The pair appeared to relish their time abroad

She teamed her floaty frock with a pair of cream sandals, a raffia Prada bag and a pair of round sunglasses. As for hair and makeup, Michelle wore her sunkissed brunette locks in a centre part and added a slick of glossy lipstick.

"I love ya [Spanish flag emoji] but Sunday, I won't [English flag emoji]," Mark noted in his caption.

While it's not known where Michelle and Mark are currently holidaying, Mark's caption suggests that the couple are enjoying a break in Spain where they own a property in Mallorca.

© Instagram Mark looked dapper in linen

Mark finished renovating his flat in Spain back in June last year. Upon the project's completion, he told his followers: "FINISHED MALLORCA APARTMENT RENO.

"Sorry for the delay… If you've been following this reno journey it was a tough call if we were gonna get it done in time but we did it! So many of you have asked to see it finished so here we go… Couldn't have done it without the amazing team that helped me."

He continued: "It's been a dream of mine to have a place out here for as long as I can remember, now time to enjoy it!"

The couple's flat is a tranquil haven complete with creamy interiors. The master bedroom boasts panelling while the bathroom features a freestanding tub. Meanwhile in the kitchen, the couple have opted for splashes of marble.

© Getty Images Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015

The balcony overlooks a stunning pool and the ocean and the stunning blue vibes are complemented in the artwork.

Mark and Michelle's home life

Aside from their stunning Spanish property, Mark and Michelle also own a stunning megamansion in Essex. Designed by themselves, the property is a real feast for the eyes, bursting with lavish interiors and swanky features.

For a hotel-worthy finish, the pair have installed a sauna and a steam room, a home gym, a cinema room and a party bar.