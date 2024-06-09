Michelle Keegan spends time at jaw-dropping viral AirBnB home as she makes her return to the UK

Michelle Keegan landed back in the UK recently, after spending the last several months shooting season two of Ten Pound Poms in Australia.

The 37-year-old actress has had a whirlwind 2024, after her hit Netflix show Fool Me Once broke records as one of the most-watched series on the global streaming service in January.

She’s since been sharing snapshots of her time in Sydney, from candid beach photos to delicious food and gorgeous post-gym selfies.

But her time back in the UK appears to have been equally idyllic so far. Michelle posted a behind-the-scenes sneak peek on Instagram of a photoshoot which took place at one of the most sought-after properties on AirBnB.

© @michkeegan Michelle shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest photoshoot back in the UK

The Water Shed is an award-winning venue in Chichester, hosting everything from holidays to location shoots.

© @michkeegan The Water Shed floats on a natural swimming pond

A video of the jaw-dropping property recently went viral on social media after @coolstays branded it 'the coolest stay in the UK'. With its beautiful interiors and floating on a natural swimming pond, it’s also previously been featured on Grand Designs.

Captioned 'Hit the ground running 1st week back in the UK', Michelle’s post showed off the stunning huge stone spiral staircase and lily pad covered pond, as well as a preview of what looks like her new fashion collection.

© @michkeegan The property's spiral staircase is truly mesmerising

In one shot she can be seen looking amazing in a skintight black and white panelled midi dress. The strapless piece hugs her figure to perfection and she completed the look with statement gold earrings and her hair worn in long, Hollywood waves.

© @michkeegan Michelle looked gorgeous in the black and white bodycon midi dress

While in another photo she posed in a high-neck olive green dress with bronzed, glowing makeup, a nude lip, and seriously impressive cheek bones.

© @michkeegan Michelle's cheek bones have to be seen to be believed

The Water Shed isn’t a far cry from Michelle’s own home, which she shares with her husband Mark Wright. They've been renovating the beautiful £3.5M Essex mansion since 2019, and it now has its own large outdoor pool, as well as a luxury spa, plus a party room complete with a bespoke bar, a home gym and his-and-hers bathrooms.

Michelle and Mark appear to be as strong as ever. She celebrated her 37th birthday this week and he posted a very cute tribute on her special day.

The couple wed back in 2015 and the former Towie star shared a love-up photo of them on what appeared to be a romantic date night. Mark could be seen kissing Michelle on the cheek, while she smiled for the camera, holding a single red rose. He captioned the shot: 'Happy birthday my queen @michkeegan'.