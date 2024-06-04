Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan look so loved-up in romantic date night snap

Mark Wright has paid tribute to his wife Michelle Keegan on her 37th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, TOWIE star Mark uploaded a heartwarming throwback snapshot of the pair cosying up on what appeared to be a romantic date night.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle looked smitten on their date night

In the picture, Mark could be seen sweetly kissing Michelle on the cheek as they stood outside a restaurant. Michelle, meanwhile, beamed for the camera whilst clutching a single red rose.

For the glitzy occasion, the Brassic actress looked ultra-stylish in a pair of figure-hugging black flares and a matching silk top. She wore her flowing brunette tresses in a ponytail and rounded off her get-up with a pair of scarlet stilettos.

© Getty Images The actress married Mark Wright in 2015

Echoing his wife's smart attire, Mark looked his usual dapper self in a pair of black jeans, a black zip-up jumper and suede boots. Captioning his image, the TV star gushed: "Happy birthday my queen @michkeegan."

Michelle later re-posted the picture on her Instagram page, adding a string of red love hearts to express her appreciation.

The couple, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year, tied the knot in 2015. They wed in front of 200 guests on 24 May at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, before moving on to the reception at the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Since exchanging vows, the lovebirds have purchased their dream home in Essex which they built from scratch after purchasing the existing property and surrounding land for £1.3 million. Take a look at their property in the video below...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally unveil Essex mansion in full

Their stunning abode is ultra-lavish and boasts an outdoor swimming pool, a bespoke bar, myriad spa rooms and a lavish gym decked out with floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

Mark's sweet tribute comes after the couple reunited in Australia where Michelle is currently filming for the second series of BBC's hit drama series, Ten Pound Poms.

© Instagram The couple visited a vineyard

During their trip, the pair explored Hunter Valley - a region in northern New South Wales renowned for its award-winning wineries. Amongst the snippets, Michelle included numerous heartwarming videos of herself cosying up to her hubby Mark as they clinked cocktail glasses and toured Tyrrell's Wines.

Alongside a reel shared to Instagram, Our Girl star Michelle wrote: "On cloud wine in the Hunter Valley."

© BBC/Lisa Tomasetti Faye Marsay and Michelle Keegan on set

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Oh this looks like an incredible trip! Have a fab time!" while a second chimed in: "Australia suits you both", and a third added: "You are both so gorgeous and sweet!"

What is Ten Pound Poms?

The hit drama follows a group of Brits who relocate to Australia in the 1950s for a fresh start, with the second instalment’s synopsis reading: “After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure Down Under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start.

"Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?"