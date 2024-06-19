Michelle Keegan beams as she cradles loved one's baby - see adorable photo

Michelle Keegan was pictured beaming from ear to ear on Tuesday as she cradled a tiny baby.

In the snapshot, which the actress uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Michelle could be seen smiling broadly as she stared down at a friend's baby boy who looked adorable dressed in a dinosaur baby grow.

© Instagram Michelle was all smiles as she cradled the tiny baby

For the sweet interaction, the 37-year-old looked her usual polished self in a long sleeve grey top and high-waisted jeans. She accessorised with chunky gold earrings, a glossy navy manicure and a delicate gold necklace.

As for her hair and makeup, Michelle wore her chocolate tresses in a half-up, half-down style and highlighted her features with warm, honeyed bronzer, telescopic mascara, radiant highlighter and a pop of pink lipstick.

© Getty Images The actress is best known for starring in Our Girl and Fool Me Once

Captioning the image, the Brassic star wrote: "Meeting our Jude for the 1st time," followed by a white heart emoji.

Whilst Mark and Michelle, who tied the knot in 2015, haven't yet expanded their brood, they certainly haven't ruled out the possibility of having kids one day.

Back in 2018, Michelle told Women's Health: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

© Getty Images Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016

Meanwhile, in 2019, Mark told The Sun Online: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Mark has previously spoken about his desire to have children one day

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!

Mark and Michelle's love story

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle met while on separate holidays in Dubai at the end of 2012. TOWIE star Mark got down on one knee in 2013, with the pair tying the knot in May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Their reception took place at nearby Tudor mansion, Hengrave Hall, with 200 guests in attendance. In 2020, the couple started renovating their dream property in Essex, with the pair unveiling their lavish mansion in 2023.

Their hotel-worthy property is thought to be worth around £3.5 million and boasts a state-of-the-art spa, a party room complete with a bespoke bar, a home gym and his-and-hers bathrooms.