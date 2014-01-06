Samia Ghadie defends her romance with Sylvain Longchambon after Dancing On Ice comments

The new series of Dancing on Ice started with a bang this weekend. The dramatic final season debut saw Jorgie Porter and Sylvain Longchambon voted off in a shock double elimination along with comedian Joe Pasquale and his professional partner Robin Johnstone.



But it wasn't just the on-ice action that has got everyone talking. Jorgie's partnership with Sylvain caused a stir with a number of viewers, including Sylvain‘s girlfriend Samia Ghadie.







Samia, who stars as Coronation Street’s Maria Connor, met Sylvain during last year's DOI competition and the pair quickly struck up a romance. They announced their relationship shortly after splitting from their respective partners, Will Thorp and Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe – one of Jorgie's best friends.



In a VT aired on Sunday's show, Jorgie is seen being told she has been paired with her pal's ex boyfriend – Sylvain and Jennifer also met through the show in 2011.







"Are you serious? Does this mean I'll be his new girlfriend?," the pretty star was seen saying, later joking, "If he doesn't try it on with me I'll be really angry.”



Host Phillip Schofield also put French skater Sylvain's relationship history under the spotlight. "Jorgie's hoping to win the main prize this time, I'm not talking about Sylvain – obviously."



Samia was left distinctly unimpressed by the jibe. She began fervently retweeting fans messages in support of her relationship, including one that read "@dancingonice don't like what you have done with the VT for Jorgie & Sylvain very distasteful & very unfair on @slongchambon and @realsamia."







According to the Mail, Samia also wrote, and later deleted, a tweet that read, "Jorgie needn't worry… He won't go for burgers…", seemingly in reference to the saying 'why go out for burgers when you've got steak at home'.



Jorgie's Hollyoaks co-star Gemma Merna directly tweeted Samia in response, writing, "@realsamia please do not call my best mate @misJORGIEPORTER a burger!! How old r u? GROW UP!"



Former DOI contestant Kerry Katona, meanwhile, had words of support for the Corrie star. "@realsamia hey darling, think it was really unfair tonight!! Can’t believe the VT they used!! Shocking!! Lots of love babe xxxx"