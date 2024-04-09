Inside Dancing on Ice star Ricky Hatton's dating history

Former World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton is a British boxing legend. He competed as a professional boxer from 1997 until his retirement in 2012.

Throughout his career, he held multiple world championships at light welterweight and one at welterweight. He's fought big names over the years including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Chris Eubank and Manny Pacquiao.

© Getty Images Boxer Ricky retired from the sport in 2012

And the sports star is once again making headlines thanks to his reported romance with Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, with the couple allegedly growing close whilst on the latest series of Dancing On Ice.

Although the pair haven't confirmed their romance, they have made several appearances on each other's Instagram accounts, cosying up for numerous selfies. Meanwhile, at the weekend, the duo were pictured together in Manchester, further adding fuel to the rumours.

© Instagram Ricky is reportedly dating actress Claire Sweeney

As reports of a possible romance continue to swirl, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into Ricky's dating history. Keep scrolling for all the details…

Jennifer Dooley

Ricky, 45, was first linked to Jennifer in 2005. They got engaged in 2009, with Ricky popping the question on Valentine's Day, and went on to welcome two daughters, Millie, 11, and Fearne, ten. They split in 2013 after Ricky became embroiled in an alleged affair, but later reunited in 2014.

© Getty Images Boxer Ricky Hatton and his then-fiancee Jennifer Dooley watching a match at the Australian Open

At the time of their reconciliation, Ricky said: "Me and Jennifer are working through our difficulties. We are no different to anybody else except my life is under the spotlight because of who I am."



It wasn't to be, however, and the former couple separated for good in 2016.

Marie Pollard

© Instagram Ricky was first linked to Marie in 2016

The sports star, who competed in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions, was first linked to Marie Pollard.

They started dating in 2016, but later went their separate ways later that same year. After a hiatus, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and remained together until their split in 2022.

Charlie Nordell

Following his split from Marie, Ricky subsequently dated Charlie Nordell for two years. During their relationship, they enjoyed a romantic trip to Las Vegas, with the couple choosing to stay at Caesar's Palace hotel – a luxurious complex boasting Roman-themed buildings.

Angela Blemmings

© Getty Images Ricky and Angela at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year red carpet in 2021

Ricky found love with beauty consultant Angela Blemmings in 2022. It's thought that the former couple dated for around a year before parting ways. Aside from sharing several cosy snapshots on Instagram, Angela also joined Ricky on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards back in December 2022.

The couple looked smitten as they posed for photographs, with Angela placing a loving hand on Ricky's lower back.

Chelsea Claire

© Instagram Ricky previously dated model Chelsea

Last year, Ricky dated Playboy model Chelsea Claire who was 14 years his junior. The duo were first linked in October, but later called it quits earlier this year before Ricky was due to join the Dancing On Ice line-up.