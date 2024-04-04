Phillip Schofield and estranged wife Stephanie Lowe show off new puppies during birthday day out

Phillip Schofield was pictured alongside his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe on Easter Monday as they headed out on the former ITV host's 62nd birthday.

The former couple were out walking in West London and appeared to each be cuddling a new cockapoo puppy from the same litter. The outing came three days after what would have been their 31st wedding anniversary.

© SplashNews.com Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe were pictured on the presenter's 62nd birthday

Stephanie's off-duty outfit was very glamorous and was comprised of a chic grey coat, black jeans a matching black top underneath, and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Phillip wore a grey quarter-zip fleece and black jeans.

Stephanie has shown unwavering support for her former husband since he admitted lying to his family and ITV about having an "unwise" affair with a young male runner from This Morning and subsequently resigned from the show in May last year.

© SplashNews.com Stephanie has continued to support her estranged husband following their separation and then his exit from This Morning

The couple share two daughters, Molly, 30 and Ruby, 27, whom Phillip cited as his strength in an interview with the BBC in June 2023 following the ordeal.

He said: "My girls saved my life. They said last week they haven't left me for a moment. They've been by my side every moment because they're scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that?"

© SplashNews.com Phillip could be seen holding the cockapoo in his arms

"And they said to me, don't you dare do this on our watch. We're supposed to be looking after you. If my girls hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here, because I don't see my future."

Talking about his wife, he said: "I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage, although it's not brilliant right now, with an incredibly supportive wife and two wonderful children." Host Amol noted that they were currently separated, with Phillip adding: "We are separated but we are very much together."

© SplashNews.com Phillip and Stephanie would have celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on last week

Since then, Phillip and Stephanie have kept an exceptionally low profile. Prior to revealing the affair last year, Phillip praised his wife when he came out on This Morning in 2020.

Following the revelation he told The Sun: "Steph is my closest confidante. She’s been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph." He went on to explain that hurting her was what made everything about the situation so much harder, adding that he was: "hurting the perfect person".