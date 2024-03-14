Holly Willoughby shares ultra-rare video of son from lavish family home

Holly Willoughby couldn't be more besotted by her three children. Despite the fact she rarely shares posts of her brood-of-three, on Tuesday evening she uploaded a video featuring one of her sons.

The TV presenter, 43, has two boys, Chester, eight, and Harry, 14 and whilst it wasn't clear which of the brother-duo were featured in the candid clip, it's safe to say it was so relatable.

In the video, Holly was captured lounging on her sofa in her gorgeous living room in her £3 million West London home. Whilst "trying to watch MAFs Australia" she was interrupted by persistent drumming. See the full video below.

Holly Willoughby shares relatable video featuring son

Alongside the video were the words: "When your son is playing drums and all you want to do is watch #mafsaustralia #itsfine #mafs #mumlife."

The mother-of-three donned a beautiful white blouse in the clip. She also rocked fabulous black winged eyeliner which took front and centre of the video as she zoomed in on her face.

© Instagram Holly shares her two sons and daughter with her husband Dan Baldwin

The hilarious moment came just days after Holly shared an update alongside her daughter Belle, 12, on Mother's Day. The presenter hosts Dancing On Ice on Sundays but that didn't stop her from being alongside her tween.

The pair even posed for a sweet behind-the-scenes snap with fellow host, Stephen Mulhern, and whilst Belle's face was obscured from view, what couldn't go unnoticed was her cascading rapunzel-like hair, which was swept back into a ponytail.

© Instagram Holly shared a sweet photo with her daughter on Mother's Day when she took her to work

Belle was perched on her mother's lap in the image, wrapped up in a purple puffer coat and jeans. In front of her, she appeared to have a script.

Holly captioned the sweet snap: "When mums have to work mother’s day… so lucky to take my mini me with me … @dancingonice [emojis] #dressrehearsal."

© Instagram Holly and Dan like to keep their brood away from the limelight

Meanwhile, Holly rocked a smart-casual off-duty look for the shot, donning a polka-dot ensemble and caramel-hued coat. As for her hair, she wore some of her blonde lengths swept back and secured with a black sectioning clip.

The presenter also posted a sweet tribute to her own mother on the special day and took to her Instagram with a touching photo. The pair look so alike and it didn't go unnoticed in the image.

Holly penned next to the snap: "You’re not just my mum, you’re my inspiration and guiding star. Thank you for your love and guidance… Happy Mother’s Day mamma… Shine bright."