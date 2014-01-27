Madonna's son David chooses star's slick Grammy look
David chose a couple of very sharp Ralph Lauren suits, which left the pair almost looking like they could have walked off the set of Boardwalk Empire, if it wasn't for their sparkling accessories.
The youngster told E! host Ryan Seacrest: "Yes I did", when the presenter asked if David had chosen the suits, adding that his mum follows his lead.
The Material Girl added: "We're both working the Ralph Lauren angle. He wanted me to wear this."
David finished off his look with monochrome brogues and a diamond broach while his mum chose shimmering gloves, a walking stick and her hallmark Grill for the outing.
The star told Ryan that she likes to wear the teeth jewellery as it annoys people. She added: "I wear it when I don't have to eat. Actually, I've learned to eat with my grill in."
David revealed that his mum had promised him his own set. "She said she'd get me a grill for this birthday," he said, while Madonna answered: "We haven't had time, you have to go to the dentist and get moulds."
