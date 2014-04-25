Jodie Foster shows off wedding ring after marrying Ellen DeGeneres' ex-girlfriend

There was no mistaking Jodie Foster's just wed glow as she showed off her wedding ring for the first time since confirming she has wed her girlfriend Alexandra Hedison.



Jodie's face was wreathed in smiles as she attended an art event in Los Angeles. And as she changed her sunglasses for her spectacles, she couldn't help but flash her gold wedding ring.





The Oscar-winning actress was the guest of honour at an event to promote Paris Photo Los Angeles – which touts itself as the American version of the world’s most celebrated art fair for works created in the photographic medium.



Jodie didn't bring along her other half, though she did pose with the company's director Julien Frydman.



The youthful looking 51-year-old is understood to have wed her photographer girlfriend over the weekend after around a year of dating.





No details have been revealed about the ceremony, though It's highly likely they tied the knot in California – where Jodie resides – one of the 17 states in America where gay marriage is legal.



Alexandra, 44, is the former partner of chat show host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres. They dated for three years before splitting in 2004 – reportedly because Ellen met Portia DeRossi, who she has since married.



Jodie spoke publicly for the first time about being gay at last year's Golden Globes ceremony. She said: "This is not going to be a big coming-out speech tonight because I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago back in the stone age.



"In those very quaint days when a fragile girl would open up to trusted friends and family and coworkers and then gradually proudly to everyone who knew her."



Before marrying Alexandra, Jodie was in a 20-year relationship with female producer Cydney Bernard. The had two sons together – Charles, aged 15, and 13-year-old Kit, before calling time on their relationship in 2008.