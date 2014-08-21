Victoria Beckham completes Ice Bucket Challenge with help from her family

Victoria Beckham has finally completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, having been nominated by her friend Eva Longoria on Monday. The star took to Twitter to post a video of herself being drenched with ice cold water.



The former Spice Girl and fashion icon had been teasing her followers, previously revealing that she was nervous of her challenge, captioning a link to husband David's video with "I'm getting nervous fashion bunnies! x vb "



In the short clip, the mother-of-four can be seen kneeling on the grass surrounded by the men in her life, husband David and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, who all help pour two buckets of ice cold water over her.











Before getting soaked, the star nominated fellow designer Tom Ford, good friend Katie Holmes and her son Cruz.



Victoria then went on to post Cruz's video on her Twitter.

And finally, Cruz's turn! Now don't forget to donate! x vb #ALS #IceBucketChallenge http://t.co/4jMYQ0hSbO https://t.co/3QdNHBzuLl

— Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) August 21, 2014





Victoria was nominated on Monday by her actress pal Eva Longoria, although it seems that the she didn't abide by the 24-hour deadline.



The challenge has been sweeping social media with big name celebrities including Bill Gates, President George W. Bush, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour all taking part.



Victoria's husband, David Beckham, posted his video on his Facebook page on Tuesday, having accepted Ryan Seacrest's nomination. In turn, he nominated sports stars Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, along with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.



Victoria and David's son Brooklyn was next, with the video being posted on Victoria's Twitter page. It showed the teenager kneeling on the grass before being drenched in ice cold water by David and a friend.



He later runs off loudly complaining: "That's so cold! So cold!" and at the end of the video, his younger sister Harper, 2, can be heard laughing and calling Brooklyn's name.



She captioned the video: "Brooklyn's turn for the ! Getting prepared for my turn! X vb"