Victoria Beckham reveals husband David's romantic gesture to 'impress' her on first date
Victoria Beckham reveals David's romantic gesture to 'impress' her on first date

The fashion mogul makes an appearance in the new Vogue documentary

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham has opened up her first date with husband of 25 years David Beckham in the new Disney+ documentary In Vogue: The 90s. 

The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary© Instagram
The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

Speaking to the camera in a candid revelation, the fashion mogul said: "Versace, Prada, and Gucci, they were my go-to designers. What was it they were getting right at the time? I suppose they really understood the power of celebrity. 

David and Victoria became the 'it couple' of the late 90s early 00s© Getty
David and Victoria became the 'it couple' of the late 90s early 00s

"The Italians embraced that. When I first met David in 1997 he'd heard that I was the Spice Girl that liked the designer clothes." 

Everything Beckham

While David and Victoria are now happily married, in the BECKHAM documentary, the former England captain shared how nervous he was to go on a date with his future wife, having seen her perform with the Spice Girls on the TV and pointing Victoria out as the one he was going to marry. 

In the documentary, Victoria shared how his nerves actually helped impress her. She continued: "So, after me going to a couple of football matches and me pursuing him – he'd probably say me stalking him – we arranged to go out on a date together. 

David played for Manchester United football team when he first met Victoria© Phil Noble - PA Images
David played for Manchester United football team when he first met Victoria

"He's like: 'I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes,' and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me. Which it did, because it was Prada." 

The former Spice Girl went on to welcome son Brooklyn with David on 4 March 1999, and the couple tied the knot in *those* purple wedding outfits in a ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland exactly four months later. 

Victoria captioned the shot: "Can't believe it's been 25 years and they still fit!"© Instagram
Victoria captioned the shot: "Can't believe it's been 25 years and they still fit!"

As they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year, the couple recreated their wedding photos by digging out their wedding clothes and taking photos in the same thrones used in their 1999 wedding. 

Victoria wore her deep purple asymmetrical Antonio Beradi gown with ruffles and flowers, while David donned his double-breasted purple suit and purple suede shoes, writing: "Look what we found..." in an Instagram post sharing the photos.  

The couple had their serious faces on© Instagram
The couple had their serious faces on

They even shared one where Brooklyn, who accompanied his parents for their wedding in a sweet purple suit and matching top hat, was replaced with a teddy bear. 

It was accompanied by the rarely-seen original photo of David holding Brooklyn© Instagram
It was accompanied by the rarely-seen original photo of David holding Brooklyn

