Simon Cowell wants baby number two with girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has revealed that he would like to have a second child with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman.
The X Factor judge, 54, made the comment ahead of Saturday night's first returning episode of the talent show.
"Of course I'd like another child," Simon told The Sunday People. "You have one, and I'd always have another. I've thought about having one in between the series of X Factor."
Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell welcomed their baby son Eric on Valentine's Day
The music mogul welcomed his firstborn baby Eric on Valentine's Day this year, and had to skip some of Britain's Got Talent auditions when he travelled to New York for the birth.
Despite being besotted with his little bundle of joy – who he regularly posts photos of on Twitter, including Eric enjoying bath time – Simon admitted that he hasn't embraced all of the hands-on activities.
"I still haven't changed a nappy," he said. "I don't think you have to. You don't have to. You have a choice."
Fellow judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, who married her French beau Jean-Bernard in a secret ceremony last month, added: "I haven't changed Eric's nappy yet, but I'd be more inclined than Simon."
While Saturday night's episode was met with enthusiasm from X Factor
fans, Simon warned that if ratings this year continued to drop as they did last series, he would pull the plug on the show.
"In this day and age when you look at the overall numbers, which are down, we're very lucky that we're still on air at the moment," Simon told The Daily Star
.
"If I'd been asked about the future of the show ten years ago I'd never imagine we'd still be making it in 2014" he added. "Once people get bored with it or if we get bored with it, for sure I'll drop it."
The X Factor
, which launched in 2004, has been commissioned for another two years but veteran judge Louis Walsh
, 62, said that Simon would pull it even earlier if it didn't succeed.
"If it starts to slip he will not want it," said Louis. "He wants to have the number one show on TV. The last time he was on the panel it was the top show and he's back now. And he likes to be number one."