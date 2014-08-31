Simon Cowell wants baby number two with girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has revealed that he would like to have a second child with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman.



The X Factor judge, 54, made the comment ahead of Saturday night's first returning episode of the talent show.



"Of course I'd like another child," Simon told The Sunday People. "You have one, and I'd always have another. I've thought about having one in between the series of X Factor."

Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell welcomed their baby son Eric on Valentine's Day





The music mogul welcomed his firstborn baby Eric on Valentine's Day this year, and had to skip some of Britain's Got Talent auditions when he travelled to New York for the birth.



Despite being besotted with his little bundle of joy – who he regularly posts photos of on Twitter, including Eric enjoying bath time – Simon admitted that he hasn't embraced all of the hands-on activities.



"I still haven't changed a nappy," he said. "I don't think you have to. You don't have to. You have a choice."



Fellow judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, who married her French beau Jean-Bernard in a secret ceremony last month, added: "I haven't changed Eric's nappy yet, but I'd be more inclined than Simon."

Very handsome like his dad pic.twitter.com/JTQIgWRDih — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 5, 2014