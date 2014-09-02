Fashion icons Mary-Kate Olsen and Heidi laugh through the US Open

Fashion icons Mary-Kate Olsen and Heidi Klum spent time together on Monday as they watched the US Open continue in New York.



Mary-Kate enjoyed the action seated next to her fiancé Oliiver Sarkozy. The pair have yet to confirm their engagement but in recent weeks have taken to entering the public eye.



Sat just behind German model Heidi, Mary-Kate and Heidi managed to find the time to catch up with each other while snacking on popcorn.





Heidi had spent Sunday in Los Angeles with her four children and mother Erna before jetting to New York on Monday to catch up with the 28-year-old. Vito is an art dealer and the son of celebrated filmmaker Julian Schnabel, and



Similar to when the pair were spotted in August at the Paddle and Party for Pink fundraiser, Mary-Kate made sure to keep her engagement ring tucked away between herself and her older beau.



The ring, which was

Mary-Kate and fiancé Oliiver Sarkozy take in the action at the US Open





Although she has not spoken openly about their relationship, earlier this year Mary-Kate admitted she had considered making her own wedding dress.



"I'm, like, not even there yet," she said. "I think it may be a matter of getting five or six, or making two or three and being stressed out. That seems kind of far away. We'll take one step at a time."



Younger sister Elizabeth, who is engaged to Boyd Holbrook, also recently spoke about her own wedding plans, and when asked about whether she had picked a wedding date and whether it would coincide with her big sister Mary-Kate, said, "No, I just told her she gets to pick a date first!"