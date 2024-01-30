Heidi Klum is a big fan of her handsome husband Tom Kaulitz's rugged appearance but years before they were an item, the German musician had a very different look.

The America's Got Talent judge snuck a throwback photo of Tom into her Instagram stories on Monday and at first glance you'd be forgiven for not realizing it was him.

The Tokio Hotel rocker looked so different in the image in which he was clean-shaven, sporting dreadlocks and showing off his lip piercing.

Tom appeared to be in his early twenties or younger, and without his facial hair his youthful features were clear to see.

Tom is incredibly famous in Germany where he has carved out a lengthy career as the guitarist for Tokio Hotel.

Tom Kaulitz looks so different in throwback photo

His identical twin, Bill, is the lead singer and his best friends Georg Listing and Gustav Schäfer are the bassist and drummer.

Tom was previously married to German model Ria Sommerfeld but tied the knot with Heidi in 2019.

She addressed their 16-year age difference when asked during an Instagram Q&A: "Don’t you feel that you're in the age of Tom's mom or age doesn't really matter?" Heidi responded: "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me".

Heidi and Tom cuddled up on a boat trip around Capri

In an interview with InStyle, she reiterated her feelings when she told the outlet: "Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

Tom Kaulitz in his band Tokio Hotel with his twin brother Bill in 2010

The star added: "I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

The pair don't have any children together but Heidi shares her kids, Lou, 14, Johan, 16, Henry, 18, and Leni, 19, with her ex-husband, Seal, 60.

Tom has called himself an 'extra dad' to Heidi's kids

When she turned 50, she said she still had babies on the brain, but it wasn't likely to happen. "I mean wanting it and it actually being possible are always two different things," she said. "And things get harder when you get older. But would I want it? Sometimes I think yes."

