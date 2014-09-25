Amber Rose focuses on young son following divorce news

Amber Rose has vowed to focus on her one-year-old son Sebastian following the news that she was divorcing her husband, Wiz Khalifa.



In an impassioned series of tweets, the model said: "I'm devastated and crushed but my main focus is Sebastian. Thank u for all the support in this difficult time."

I'm devastated and crushed but my main focus is Sebastian. Thank u for all the support in this difficult time.

Please stop with the fake stories. I would never ever ever cheat on my husband in a million years I think u guys know this.....

Unfortunately my now ex husband can't say the same…. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) September 25, 2014



The documents which were filed on Monday cite irreconcilable differences, and the 30-year-old Amber is also seeking full custody of the couple's 19-month-old son, Sebastian.



The 26-year-old hip hop star popped the question in March 2012, after dating Amber for about a year, and the pair married in July 2013, and in August 2014 Amber shared snaps of their happy day on Instagram.