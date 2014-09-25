Amber Rose focuses on young son following divorce news
Amber Rose has vowed to focus on her one-year-old son Sebastian following the news that she was divorcing her husband, Wiz Khalifa.
In an impassioned series of tweets, the model said: "I'm devastated and crushed but my main focus is Sebastian. Thank u for all the support in this difficult time."
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa in 2014
She continued "Unfortunately my now ex husband can't say the same….", firmly putting the blame on her husband of 14 months.
The news of the divorce comes less than two weeks after Amber shared a snap of her and Wiz from their wedding day, captioned: "Happy 27th Birthday. I'll love u forever ... Hope this year is an amazing one for u sweetheart."
The documents which were filed on Monday cite irreconcilable differences, and the 30-year-old Amber is also seeking full custody of the couple's 19-month-old son, Sebastian.
The 26-year-old hip hop star popped the question in March 2012, after dating Amber for about a year, and the pair married in July 2013, and in August 2014 Amber shared snaps of their happy day on Instagram.
