Lynda Bellingham to be remembered at Royal Variety-style funeral

Lynda Bellingham will be celebrated and remembered at a Royal Variety Show-style funeral, her close friend Christopher Biggins has confirmed.
The beloved actress, 66, passed away on 19 October after a courageous battle with cancer, and her husband Michael and her two sons are honouring her dying wish by rallying her loved ones for "one last show".
Lynda Bellingham pictured during her last TV interview
Christopher, Maureen Lipman, Jane McDonald, Denise Welch and Nickolas Grace will be among those performing at the service, which will take place at a church in Crewkerne, Somerset – a memorial service will take place in London at a later date.
"It's going to be the longest funeral ever," Christopher, Lynda's best friend for 40 years, told the Mirror.
"Michael has asked Maureen, me and Nickolas, and then various people from through Lynda's career to do something.
"It'll be loud, bright and joyous. That's the kind of girl she was. It's one last show before the curtain goes down."
Christopher Biggins was Lynda's friend for 40 years
Christopher, who said he will lead the congregation in a bright pink suit, added, "Lynda had a lot of input but I don't know exactly what her plans were – she kept them secret, but she will have chosen some of the music and there be other surprises."
In the days since her death, national treasure Lynda has been remembered fondly by her fans, friends and family.
Prince Charles was among those who publicly paid tribute to the TV star. "Personally I was greatly saddened to learn she had passed away," he said, as he backed her efforts to get older people into work.
"As you know, she was not only a marvellous actress but also someone who worked tirelessly for others. So she really will be hugely missed."