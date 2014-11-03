'A very sad day': Lynda Bellingham's husband prepares for final goodbye

hellomagazine.com
'A sad day' : Lynda Bellingham's husband Michael Pattemore prepares for funeral
Lynda Bellingham's heartbroken husband is preparing himself for a "very sad day" as he says his final farewell to the late TV star.
Michael Pattemore thanked fans for their support at the weekend, ahead of Lynda's funeral service on Monday.
Lynda Bellingham with her husband Michael Pattemore
"Looking at all your messages, as you all know Lynda will be laid to rest on Monday, a very sad day," he tweeted.
Michael and Lynda's sons will be supported by a number of her famous friends at Monday's church service in Crewkerne, Somerset.
Her best friend Christopher Biggins confirmed earlier this month that the actress will be remembered at a Royal Varity Show-style funeral, with her loved ones rallying round to give her "one last show".
Christopher, Maureen Lipman, Jane McDonald, Denise Welch and Nickolas Grace are among the performers that Michael has asked to contribute to the service.
Lynda's best friend Christopher Biggins will lead her funeral service
"It's going to be the longest funeral ever," Christopher, Lynda's best friend for 40 years, told the Mirror.
"Michael has asked Maureen, me and Nickolas and then various people through Lynda's career to do something.
"It'll be loud, bright and joyous. That's the kind of girl she was. It's one last show before the curtain goes down."