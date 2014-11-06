﻿

Shakira, Victoria Beckham and Gisele Bundchen: Celebrities with sporty other halves

hellomagazine.com
Comments
As singing sensation Shakira prepares to welcome her second son with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, HELLO! Online takes a look at the stars with sporty partners. From Victoria and David Beckham to Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, there are plenty of A-list ladies who have found their perfect match on the pitch or in the ring.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Shakira-VIEW GALLERY
Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Victoria Beckham led the way in 1997 when she met Manchester United player David Beckham at a charity football match. Over the years the former Spice Girl has sat in the stands at many of her husband's games while he played for teams including Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain. The pair, who have four children, have been through ups and downs together and arguably have one of the strongest celebrity marriages.

David-Beckham-VIEW GALLERY
David and Victoria Beckham

Another famous lady often spotted supporting her partner from the sidelines is Hayden Panettiere. Hayden, who is currently pregnant with her first child, was ringside when her boxer fiancé Wladimir Klitschko famously triumphed over Samuel Peter in 2010.

More on:

More about gisele bundchen

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment