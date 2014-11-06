Stephen Fry leaves Twitter saying it's 'unsafe' for him to tweet

One of Twitter's most-prolific users, Stephen Fry, has said he is quitting the social network because it is "unsafe" for him to tweet.



The 57-year-old posted a cryptic message to his 7.84million followers explaining that he won't be updating his posts for the next month.





CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

Stephen Fry: 'In a place whence I've been advised it is safest not to tweet'



"Closing down on Twitter while filming," Stephen told his fans. "In a place whence I've been advised it is safest not to tweet. See you December. Here goes…"



His tweet has sparked speculation amongst his followers as to what the secret project could be.





Closing down on Twitter while filming. In a place whence I've been advised it is safest not to tweet. See you December. Here goes...

— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 6, 2014

Stephen Fry's tweet has many fans speculating he is filming for Star Wars Episode VII



The most popular guess is that Stephen is filming for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VII, which is scheduled to be released on 18 December 2015 - although one user replied, "You're either filming in Parliament or a football club dressing room then. Good luck, see you in December."



It's not the first time that the TV star has said he is taking a break from Twitter. In 2009, he threatened to leave for good saying he felt there was "too much aggression and unkindness around".