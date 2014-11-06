Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on course to make chart history

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's latest single I Don't Care has made it to number one in the UK midweek charts, and if the pop star stays in that position at the weekend, she will make history in becoming the first British female artist to have five number one solo singles.



The X Factor judge and former Girls Aloud singer shared her excitement at the prospect on Instagram, writing: "WOW. So we're no1 on the official mid week chart. do you know what that means !!!!! that means we could be making history this weekend of it stays there !!!".

VIEW GALLERY

Cheryl's single I Don't Care has made it to number one in the midweek UK charts

The single's success is the cherry on the cake for the Geordie beauty, whose previous four number one singles include Fight For This Love, Promise This, Call My Name and Crazy Stupid Love.



She debuted her latest winning single live on X Factor last Sunday, surrounded by backing dancers and wearing a plunging white cropped top and thigh-high boots.



The star is on top form – her music career is a roaring success, the brunette is enjoying her place on the panel on X Factor and she is loving being a newlywed with husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

VIEW GALLERY

The star may be first British female artist to have five number one solo singles

The only downside to married life it seems is that some people are still failing to use Cheryl's new name and instead call her by her first name.



The star officially changed her surname from Cole when she married Jean-Bernard in a secret ceremony in the summer.



"People are so ignorant about it, they just start calling us Cheryl, but I'll take that, whatever," she told Marie Claire magazine in an interview.