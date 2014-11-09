Britney Spears cuddles up for first selfie with boyfriend Charlie Ebersol

Britney Spears warmed hearts when she posted a sweet snap on Instagram of herself and her new boyfriend Charlie Ebersol.



The photo came just days after Britney was rumoured to be dating the writer and TV producer, who was named "the sweetest guy ever" by a source close to the couple.



Letting her photo speak volumes, Britney simply captioned the cute selfie with a single heart emoticon.

Charlie Ebersol and Britney Spears have been dating for a few weeks



The 32-year-old singer is captured grinning from ear-to-ear while her new boyfriend Charlie, who also posted the same photo with the term "#happiness" written alongside it, beams out.



Clearly thrilled about her new romance, Britney's legions of fans showed their support by "liking" and "retweeting" the photo, which also appeared on Twitter. "Be happy! It's all that matters. We love U for life," wrote one fan, while another commented, "So cute together."



Britney recently split from her boyfriend of 17 months David Lucado in August, after photos emerged suggesting that he had been unfaithful to her with another woman. At the time Britney tweeted "Ahhhh the single life" and the break-up was soon confirmed by her spokesperson.

'He is the sweetest guy ever,' a source said of Charlie Ebersol



The Baby One More Time chart-topper has since spoken about dating again, saying that she was looking forward to meeting someone new.



"They met through friends," an insider told E! News of Britney and Charlie's new relationship. "He is the sweetest guy ever and they are very much enjoying getting to know one another.



"They are both very happy and having fun. It's just the beginning so no idea if it will become serious but right now they are having a lot of fun together."

Britney Spears with her two sons Sean and Jayden



Britney was previously engaged to Jason Trawick for more than a year but the pair ended their romance in January 2013. "Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement," the mum-of-two said in a statement. "I'll always adore him and we will remain great friends."



Jason added: "As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys (Sean Preston and Jayden James) and we will be close forever."



Charlie, meanwhile, has previously been romantically linked to tennis star Maria Sharapova and Sophia Bush. He is best known for his TV series The Moment, devised to help men and women get a second chance on their dream careers.