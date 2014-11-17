Ben Fogle reveals wife Marina nearly died delivering their stillborn son

Ben Fogle has spoken for the first time about the devastating loss of his stillborn son – and revealed how dangerously close he came to also losing his beloved wife Marina. The couple were left heartbroken earlier this year with the stillbirth of their third child together, and now Ben has confirmed that Marina almost lost her life too.



"I think we all assume that everything is going to be straightforward and will just go ahead as normal, but it was a huge shock in every sense," British adventurer Ben told the Sun.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Ben Fogle with his wife Marina Fogle



"And actually the bigger thing, which I haven't really spoken about, is I very nearly lost my wife. She very, very nearly died.



"For her to come within 20 minutes of dying was a huge bolt for me and was so terrifying I can't even explain."



The TV star described the thought of life without his wife as "unbearable" and added that the ordeal has brought them even closer together.

Ben Fogle and Marina with their children Ludo and Iona



"You have to never forget to say 'I love you' every single day," he said. "Never forget to smile and be happy and seize opportunities. Too many people in life take one another for granted."



News of the devastating stillbirth was announced in August, when a spokesperson for Ben and Marina confirmed that the couple had "lost their precious baby at 32 weeks gestation".



Tragically, Marina also suffered a miscarriage before their eldest child, son Ludo, was born.



Ben, 40, and Marina married in 2006. They welcomed Ludo in 2009 followed by daughter Iona in 2011.