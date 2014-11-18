Paul Walker's father reveals star wanted to quit Hollywood to be a full-time father

It's been almost a year to the day since Paul Walker's untimely death. For his family, the sense of loss is still overwhelming. Ahead of the 30 November anniversary of his passing, Paul's father has remembered his son in a series of heartfelt and revealing interviews.



"I'm missing him more now, the last month," Paul Walker III told Entertainment Tonight. "It's not getting any better for me."





Paul Walker's father has been remembering his son



He added, "I'm not looking forward to Thanksgiving. He died two days after that and I guess it'll probably be that way until I'm with him. It's a sad time. We're a very close, loving family and Paul is a piece that's missing now, that we're always going to miss."



In a separate interview with the Mail Online, Paul Senior revealed that his son had wanted to quit Hollywood to focus on being a father to his 15-year-old daughter Meadow.

Paul Senior: 'We're a very close, loving family and Paul is a piece that's missing now'



"Paul was planning on taking a break from starring in movies, and stepping away from Hollywood to spend more time with Meadow," his teary-eyed father said. "He was so proud of her, she is incredibly intelligent and beautiful, and Paul wanted to be there for her as she grew up.



"In fact he would have swapped his Hollywood fame for the quiet life with Meadow. Paul wasn't big on fame and preferred to live modestly.

Paul Walker was 40 when he was killed in a car accident on 30 November 2013



"But he signed on for the Agent 47 movie about a hit man, and it was already agreed that if it was successful there would be three further movies made. That was something he confessed to me he wished he hadn't done because he wanted to be with Meadow."