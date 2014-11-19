I'm a Celebrity.... sneak preview: Tinchy Stryder tackles Chamber of Horrors

Tinchy Stryder faces scarily named Chamber of Horrors on Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity... On learning he had been chosen by the public to take on the trial, the rapper revealed his fears.

Asked by Ant and Dec if he was okay, the 28-year-old musician replied: "No, I'm worried, I don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what's going to pop out at me, I'm really scared of rats, I don't want no rats."





Ant explained that the Chamber of Horrors trial features seven doors which open up to chambers and in each of those hollows is a star representing a meal for camp.



The rapper crosses himself before entering the first chamber. In there he discovers aggressive mud crabs with claws. The next terrifying room is full of rotting meat and thousands of flies which Tinchy has to root through to try and find a star.





He also faces a large monitor lizard with a wildly thrashing tail. "Why did the public want to do this to me, what did I do?" says.



There has already been drama on the jungle show with Gemma Collins leaving the jungle. The TOWIE star had struggled to cope with life in camp since the show began, and on Wednesday decided to quit after just three days.



A spokesperson for the show said, "We're sorry to see Gemma go but respect her decision and wish her well."