Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays anniversary tribute to her late father

Meadow Walker has paid a touching tribute to her late father Paul Walker, one year on from his tragic death. The 16-year-old shared an old family photo on Instagram, which she captioned, "I love you."



Her post garnered almost 17,000 'likes' and well wishes from Paul's legion of loyal fans.

Since her father's sudden death last November, Meadow has been trying to move on with her life, and most recently shared pictures from a holiday to Bali.



Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars also posted moving tributes to the star to mark Sunday's anniversary.



Vin Diesel, who has frequently spoken about the loss off his Fast & Furious "brother", posted a picture of his young daughter Hania Riley Vincent with Paul, accompanied by a touching message.

"He was a part of so much of my life…long personal talks with my mother or babysitting the Alpha Angel…he took a certain pride in being Uncle Pablo," Vin wrote on his Facebook page.

"After all, we were filming a scene in FF4 the day (Hania) was born, and he being the only one I told, encouraged me to go and cut the umbilical cord. He was an important part of my transition into fatherhood… that healthy family member, with the most positive outlook on life."



To conclude the message, he wrote: "A year ago today… a year of mourning… and his absence still leaves me speechless. We miss you Pablo."



Ludacris also remembered his Fast & Furious co-star on Instagram, writing: "Always in our hearts. Can't believe it's been a year already. Your spirit will be felt in volumes across the world forever."

Always in our hearts. Can't believe it's been a year already. You spirit will be felt in volumes across the world forever #fast7april3rd #rip A photo posted by @ludacris on Nov 11, 2014 at 9:46am PST

Michelle Rodriguez tweeted: "I love you Paul. You're living in the hearts of all who love you for sure. Sending mad love out to Heaven."