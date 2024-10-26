Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series.

The family rocked personalized Dodgers shirts, with their initials embroidered on the back, with Ahston's reading "AK," Mila "MK" and their kids "DK" and "WK" for Dimitri and Wyatt.

They were snapped entering the stadium, and other celebs to join them included Jennifer Lawrence, Jason Bateman, and Billy Crudup.

© Backgrid Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis join their two children at the first 2024 World Series game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles

Wyatt and Dimitri both accessorized with Dodger blue baseball caps, as did dad Ashton, and the family kept it casual for the game wearing jeans and sneakers.

Wyatt, 10, wore her hair loose and mom Mila wore a cute ponytail.

The pair became parents 10 years ago when they welcomed daughter Wyatt followed by their son Dimitri, who is seven. The couple has been married since 2015, though they met as teens on the set of That 70s Show.

© Getty Images Mila and Ashton married in 2015

Mila recently opened up about motherhood, admitting that she worries ""about my children all the time, at all times," revealing that her husband Ashton says she accounts "for the worst of everything at all times".

She reiterated: "I account for the escape plan all the time."

© FOX Topher Grace as Eric, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie, Ashton as Kelso, Mila as Jackie, Danny Masterson as Hyde and Laura Prepon as Donna on The 70s Show

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film Goodrich, she was asked what her biggest challenge in parenting is and when reminded that her daughter will be a teenager in a couple of years, she joked: "Calm down everybody she's ten, I've got years. Years!"

Mila and Ashton live in a sustainable farmhouse in Los Angeles, and their appearance at the Dodgers game is only the second public appearance they have ever made as a family.

© Getty Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for pictures with Ashton, Mila and their kids after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73

Earlier in 2024 they attended a basketball game in Los Angeles, to watch the Los Angeles Sparks compete against the Indiana Fever, which included a face-off between the WNBA's number one and number two draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

Photos from the special outing capture Wyatt and Dimitri — both the spitting image of their mom and dad — with big smiles on their faces as they posed with their parents and the beloved basketball star.

Wyatt, who has a brunette bob, was seen wearing a lilac fleece sweater with purple hearts, while her little brother, who has blonde hair, represented his dad and Caitlin's alma mater by wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes hoodie, the university's women's basketball team.