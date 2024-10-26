Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance
Subscribe
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 14, 2024 © Dave Benett

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance

Mila and Ashton have been married since 2015

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series.

The family rocked personalized Dodgers shirts, with their initials embroidered on the back, with Ahston's reading "AK," Mila "MK" and their kids "DK" and "WK" for Dimitri and Wyatt.

They were snapped entering the stadium, and other celebs to join them included Jennifer Lawrence, Jason Bateman, and Billy Crudup.

Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis arrive at the World Series at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.© Backgrid
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis join their two children at the first 2024 World Series game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles

Wyatt and Dimitri both accessorized with Dodger blue baseball caps, as did dad Ashton, and the family kept it casual for the game wearing jeans and sneakers. 

Wyatt, 10, wore her hair loose and mom Mila wore a cute ponytail. 

The pair became parents 10 years ago when they welcomed daughter Wyatt followed by their son Dimitri, who is seven. The couple has been married since 2015, though they met as teens on the set of That 70s Show.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Mila and Ashton married in 2015

Mila recently opened up about motherhood, admitting that she worries ""about my children all the time, at all times," revealing that her husband Ashton says she accounts "for the worst of everything at all times".

She reiterated: "I account for the escape plan all the time."

Topher Grace as Eric, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie, Ashton Kutcher as Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie, Danny Masterson as Hyde and Laura Prepon as Donna and on THAT 70s SHOW on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)© FOX
Topher Grace as Eric, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie, Ashton as Kelso, Mila as Jackie, Danny Masterson as Hyde and Laura Prepon as Donna on The 70s Show

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film Goodrich, she was asked what her biggest challenge in parenting is and when reminded that her daughter will be a teenager in a couple of years, she joked: "Calm down everybody she's ten, I've got years. Years!"

Mila and Ashton live in a sustainable farmhouse in Los Angeles, and their appearance at the Dodgers game is only the second public appearance they have ever made as a family.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for pictures with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and their kids after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 to win a WNBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, May 24, 2024© Getty
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for pictures with Ashton, Mila and their kids after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73

Earlier in 2024 they attended a basketball game in Los Angeles, to watch the Los Angeles Sparks compete against the Indiana Fever, which included a face-off between the WNBA's number one and number two draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

Photos from the special outing capture Wyatt and Dimitri — both the spitting image of their mom and dad — with big smiles on their faces as they posed with their parents and the beloved basketball star.

Wyatt, who has a brunette bob, was seen wearing a lilac fleece sweater with purple hearts, while her little brother, who has blonde hair, represented his dad and Caitlin's alma mater by wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes hoodie, the university's women's basketball team.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More