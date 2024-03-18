Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 10, gives rare interview about new career milestone

North West, the 10-year-old progeny of cultural icons Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is set to make her mark in the music industry with her upcoming debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

The news of this ambitious project was shared by North herself during the 2024 Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood, California, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans and followers.

In a conversation with 13-year-old reporter Jazyln from Jazzy's World TV, North confidently expressed: "It's going to be great," leaving much to the imagination about the album's contents and potential collaborations, including the possibility of featuring her father, the Heartless rapper.

When pressed for more details, North intriguingly responded, "Maybe! We don’t know yet," keeping the audience guessing about what the album will ultimately entail.

The timeline for the album's release remains under wraps as North navigates the creative and production processes.

A leaked behind-the-scenes video of the interview, courtesy of Page Six, showcased Kim Kardashian's unwavering support for her eldest daughter, cheering from the sidelines as North shared insights about her musical journey.

Kim's support was palpable during the festival, where North took the stage to perform tracks from Kanye's Vultures album.

Accompanied by her closest friends, who energetically chanted her stage name, "Miss Westie," North delivered a compelling performance of Talking/Once Again, demonstrating her growing prowess as a rapper.

This announcement follows North's revelation last week in Phoenix, Arizona, where, alongside her father, she disclosed her solo album endeavor to an enthusiastic crowd, as reported by Forbes.

"I’ve been working on an album," North declared, introducing Elementary School Dropout as a creative tribute to Kanye's groundbreaking 2004 album, The College Dropout.

This homage underscores the profound influence of her father's legacy on her artistic direction.

North's foray into music was first witnessed during a performance in Miami, where she introduced herself as Miss Westie, showcasing her vocal talents. Since then, she has accompanied Kanye globally, further honing her skills and preparing for her solo debut.

The title Elementary School Dropout cleverly references Kanye's debut, which achieved four-time platinum status and secured a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, setting a high bar for North's inaugural venture into music.

Amidst the anticipation for North's album, the West-Kardashian family navigates their post-divorce dynamics, with Kanye committed to supporting their four children through a $200K/month child support arrangement.

Kanye is set to independently release Vultures 3 on April 5, continuing his musical journey. Concurrently, Kim will return to her role as Siobhan Corbyn in the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate, premiering on April 3, and will also executive produce and star in the fifth season of "The Kardashians," set to debut on May 23 on Hulu.

