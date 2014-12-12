Peaches Geldof's sisters rally round to support her husband Thomas Cohen

Peaches Geldof's sisters are reportedly helping her husband Thomas Cohen to raise his sons Astala and Phaedra following their mother's tragic death in April. Thomas and his sons now live with his parents in South London as he is reportedly too heartbroken to return to the house he shared with Peaches in Kent.

Peaches' sisters Fifi, Pixie and Tiger Lily are said to be regular visitors to the house, as they help to care for their nephews and support their brother-in-law.



A family friend told The Mirror: "It's really impressive how the sisters have taken on the role of caring for the boys. Peaches would be so proud.

Fifi and Pixie Geldof are both said to be supporting Thomas Cohen along with sister Tiger Lily

"Fifi, Pixie and Tiger have been amazing with the kids and such a help to Tom.



"Everyone wants to make the boys part of a solid family unit. They were all up in London recently. It was good to see their smiles. Astala looks like his mum with his blonde hair and Phaedra is a sweet baby.

"Tom's family are doing a fine job and the sisters are great. There's a lot of sitting around watching TV shows like In the Night Garden – things Peaches would do."

Peaches' sisters have rallied around her husband Thomas Cohen and their two sons





The news comes after Peaches' father, Sir Bob Geldof, said he blames himself for his daughter's death.



In an interview with ITV News, the musician said that as Peaches' parent he was responsible for her "and clearly failed".