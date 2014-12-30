Sofia Vergara's former fiancé congratulates her on engagement to Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's former fiancé Nick Loeb has congratulated her following the news that she is engaged to her partner Joe Manganiello. The businessman, who called off his engagement with Sofia in May, is said to be delighted for his ex.



Speaking to Us Weekly, the 39-year-old said: "She is beautiful and majestic and therefore to be loved.



"Beyond all else in life she deserves happiness, the kind that only true love can bring."

Sofia and Nick called off their engagement in May





Modern Family actress Sofia has been dating True Blood star Joe since July, and the actor proposed at Christmas while the pair holidayed with both their families in Hawaii.



A source confirmed the engagement to E! News, telling the publication: "I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other. It's incredible."



The couple first met in May at the White House Correspondents Dinner, but at the time Sofia was still engaged to Nick – from whom she split later that month.

Sofia is yet to confirm her recent engagement, however she did take to Twitter to post a touching birthday message to Joe on Monday.



"Happy happy birthday to my love and best friend… to the one that makes me laugh like crazy! Have a wonderful year babe" she wrote.



The loved-up actress has previously spoken about how happy she is in the relationship, telling People magazine that "it couldn't be better!"