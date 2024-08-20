The stars who dated their celebrity crushes — from Hailey Bieber to Nick Cannon

Fans have gone crazy since spotting Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn looking close in London. Especially as it turns out that the rapper had very openly had her eye on him since his breakout role on the hit TV show.

Doja Cat famously direct-messaged Joseph's co-star Noah Schnapp in 2022 asking after him, only for the then-17-year-old to share screenshots of the exchange on TikTok. The rapper asked if the Eddie Munson actor had "a gf", while Noah responded she should "slide into his DMs."

© Getty Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were recently linked

She didn't take kindly to Noah sharing their messages publicly, though, calling the behavior "socially unaware and wack". But it seems to have had no bearing on her ability to meet the actor, as they now appear to be dating.

Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Evolution

She also tweeted that Joseph Quinn was "fine as [expletive]", which made fans believe that sometimes you truly have to speak your desires into existence. But Doja Cat isn't the only celebrity who managed to get with her famous crush — plenty of other stars have done the exact same thing.

From Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox to Hailey Bieber marrying Justin Bieber - here are the stars who got with their celebrity crushes.

1/ 8 © Instagram Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Justin eventually did end up marrying a Belieber, as Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin introduced the two at the premiere of the singer's 2011 movie, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. Fans have similarly uncovered Hailey's tweets about Justin, and although she plays down just how much of a fan she was, she confessed she did have a crush on him. "I was never a superfan," Hailey told Vogue in a 2019 cover story. "It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him."

2/ 8 © Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet The Aquaman star revealed that his ex-wife was "literally my childhood crush," although he "didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids." He said that ever since he was eight years old, when he saw Lisa on television playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, he was like "Mommy, I want that one."

3/ 8 © Charley Gallay Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Long before they were parents to Moroccan and Monroe, Nick Cannon had his eye on Mariah Carey. He revealed on MTV's Uncensored that he was like "I'mma get Mariah Carey.'" He added: "It turned from my celebrity crush to like, 'Nah, she's about to be my girlfriend.' People were like, 'You're bugging. There's no way you can get Mariah Carey.' I was like, 'Watch, I'm telling you.'" While the couple may be divorced now, it seems Mariah wasn't deterred by the fact she was Nick's crush — in fact, she knew about it when they met at the Teen Choice Awards. "From that day, I knew that she knew, so I doubled down," he said.

4/ 8 © Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger A year before they dated, Katherine Schwarzenegger made it clear that her future husband was her favorite "Hollywood Chris." She was asked in an interview with Access Hollywood to choose between Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans - and she made her choice clear. First, she said: "Chris Evans," before retracting her answer. "Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately so you never know!"

5/ 8 © Robert Smith Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello While they may now be divorced, Joe Manganiello made it clear that Sofia Vergara was his celebrity crush, telling Extra in 2017: "I actually got married to my celebrity crush, my wife Sofia."



6/ 8 © Lester Cohen Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Like many other teenage boys, Machine Gun Kelly had a crush on Megan Fox. He revealed in a 2021 GQ interview that he had a poster of the actress hanging on his bedroom wall as a teenager, as well as a tattoo that nodded to the Transformers franchise which helped make her a household name. He described it as a "full circle" moment when they started dating.



7/ 8 © Getty Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise Although Katie has never spoken of this herself, her Dawson's Creek co-star told The Daily Beast that the Joey Potter actress had gushed about Tom Cruise on set. "She said, 'I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.' She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him."

8/ 8 © CHRIS DELMAS Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez When news broke that A-Rod and J-Lo were dating in 2019, a clip resurfaced of the former MLB player calling her his "dream date" back in 1998. "Jennifer Lopez, hopefully you can find me a date with her," he said at the time. It was a moment he reflected on while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, as he said it took "20 years" to make it happen.



