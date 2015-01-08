Jennifer Lawrence understands Chris Martin's kids with ex Gwyneth Paltrow come first

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin are said to be "solid" after giving their relationship another go, according to reports. The couple were rumoured to have split in October because the Oscar-winning actress was having trouble dealing with Chris' close relationship with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.



However Jennifer is said to understand that his two children, Apple and Moses, will always come first.



A source told People: "Even though they are busy, the relationship is solid. They see each other when they can.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

The former couple are reported to be "solid" after giving their relationship another go





"Jennifer understands that the children come first with Chris and that his relationship with Gwyneth is based around the family and will always be a part of his life. Things are good between them."



The couple sparked rumours that they had reunited after being spotted on a dinner date together in Los Angeles at the end of December.



A photo emerged on social media of the couple dining at Kiwami Sushi, with a fellow diner telling People magazine that they were "into each other and not noticing anyone else around them".

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin were spotted on a dinner date together in December



The Hunger Games actress and Coldplay frontman Chris first began dating in June. The pair have always kept their relationship low-key and were only pictured together once, although Jennifer was seen supporting Chris at two Coldplay concerts in the space of three days.



The news comes as the singer's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she sometimes wishes they had stayed married. Talking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the actress confessed: "Of course, there are times when I think it would have been better if we had stayed married, which is always what your children want. But we have been able to solidify this friendship, so that we're really close."



Chris and his ex-wife announced their shock split in March, while Jennifer and her long-term boyfriend Nicholas Hoult called time on their relationship in June.