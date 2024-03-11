Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves get photobombed by A-list third wheel in best snaps from Vanity Fair party

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves turned the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night into date night, posing arm in arm for photos on the red carpet.

However, several photos of their priceless interaction on the carpet picked up steam in particular after being photobombed by a fellow A-list star.

While posing for the photographers on the carpet, they were joined by none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who was also a presenter at the 96th Academy Awards.

© Getty Images Matthew and Camila were photobombed on the Vanity Fair red carpet by Jennifer Lawrence

The three got to talking and eventually posed for photos together as well, with their snaps quickly going viral, while also marking a sweet throwback.

It was exactly ten years ago, back in 2014 at the 86th Academy Awards, that Jennifer, now 33, presented Matthew, now 54, with his Oscar for Best Actor, won for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

The two returned to the Oscars stage last night to present the same awards, with Jennifer joining Jessica Lange, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, and last year's winner Michelle Yeoh to present Best Actress to her close friend Emma Stone for Poor Things, her second win in the category.

© Getty Images The trio then posed for pictures together

Matthew joined Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, Nicolas Cage, and the previous winner Brendan Fraser to present Best Actor to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, his first win from his very first nomination.

Oppenheimer ended the night with the most wins, seven, taking home three of the technical prizes, plus Best Actor, Supporting Actor (for Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (for Christopher Nolan), and the big one, Best Picture.

MORE: Cillian Murphy's handsome sons join him at the Oscars in unbelievably rare family photo

Poor Things came in second with four wins, for Best Actress and three of the technical awards, followed by The Zone of Interest with two wins (including Best International Feature Film), while other favorites like Barbie, The Holdovers, Anatomy of a Fall, and American Fiction took home one prize each.

Cillian Murphy's win for Best Actor for "Oppenheimer"

The night's other big highlights include Ryan Gosling's dynamite "I'm Just Ken" Original Song performance, Emma joking about her "broken" dress when she accepted her award, John Cena presenting an Oscar while almost completely naked, and the adorable cameos from Messi the dog.

RECAP: Oscars 2024 biggest moments: Ryan Gosling's epic 'I'm Just Ken' performance, inside details from Elton John's party and more

Matthew won his first and to date only Oscar back in 2014 for his turn in the 2013 biographical drama, which also won Best Supporting Actor for Jared Leto, the fifth film ever to do so, which was succeeded last night by Oppenheimer.

© Getty Images Matthew was on hand to award Best Actor to Cillian Murphy

Dallas Buyers Club remains Matthew's only Oscar nomination so far, although he has been part of other Oscar-nominated films like Wolf of Wall Street and Interstellar.

MORE: 10 must-see Oscar 2024 moments you may have missed

Jennifer, meanwhile, won her Oscar in 2013 for her turn in Silver Linings Playbook, which received nominations in every other acting category that year as well (although lost the others).

© Getty Images Jennifer presented Best Actress to her friend Emma Stone

Unlike Matthew, Jennifer has been nominated three more times at the Oscars, twice for Best Actress (Winter's Bone in 2011, and Joy in 2016) and once for Best Supporting Actress (American Hustle in 2014).

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.