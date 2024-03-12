Michelle Yeoh reveals how she 'confused' Emma Stone with adorable moment involving Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars

Emma Stone looked utterly baffled as she won Best Actress at the Oscars, yet her winning moment was sweetened as the Academy brought back a time honored tradition in having five previous winners present the acting category.

This meant that not only did last year's winner, Michelle Yeoh, get to pass on the proverbial baton and hand the Poor Things actress her statue, but Emma's close friend Jennifer Lawrence - who formerly won for Silver Linings' Playbook - got to be there for the momentous occasion.

© Kevin Winter Emma celebrates her Oscar win with Jennifer and Michelle

But the now two-time Oscar winner looked completely confused, as Michelle seemed to lead Emma over to Jennifer while handing over the award - which in itself led to controversy online.

Many people perceived the moment as a snub to Michelle, as they thought that Emma was grabbing the award off her in order to celebrate with Jennifer. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star clarified the moment on social media.

"Congratulations Emma!!" The 61-year-old said on Instagram. "I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!"

Michelle added: "She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis, always there for each other!!"

The 2023 Oscar winner accompanied the message with a series of photos with Emma, as the two embraced each other. Michelle also included a photo of herself stood between Jennifer and Emma for the adorable moment in which they celebrated the win.

It's no secret that Emma and Jennifer are close friends. In a 2018 interview between the two, Emma called the Hunger Games star "one of my most loyal friends for years", adding: "I think knowing that you can laugh together and that not everything has to be such a big deal" makes a great friendship.

© Kevin Winter Michelle leads Emma towards Jennifer

Emma made a rare mention of her daughter Louise Jean during her acceptance speech.

She said: "And most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor," seemingly making a reference to Poor Things in which the film goes from black and white to technicolor.

She then quoted her pal Taylor Swift, adding: "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Emma shares her daughter Louise with husband Dave McCary, segment director for Saturday Night Live.