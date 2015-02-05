Bobbi Kristina Brown: Lawyer confirms she was not found by boyfriend

Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in her bathtub by a friend and not by her boyfriend Nick Gordon as was previously thought. According to a lawyer, the 21-year-old, who has been fighting for her life in hospital since she was discovered in an unresponsive state on Saturday, was found by her friend Maxwell Lomas while Nick was elsewhere in the house.



Speaking with regard to the police report about the course of action taken between the discovery of Bobbi and her being taken to hospital, lawyer Philip Holloway said that while both men were listed as being in her Atlanta house, it was 24-year-old Maxwell who discovered her in the bathroom and attempted to resuscitate her.

Bobbi Kristina was found by her friend Maxwell Lomas and not by her boyfriend Nick Gordon





"He immediately pulled her from the water and called 911 as well as alerting other people in the house," he said. "He did whatever he could do to assist in resuscitative measures until first responders arrived.



"He remains in the Metropolitan Atlanta area and has been questioned by police as have many other people."



Philip added that Maxwell, who is a close friend of Bobbi's and a frequent guest at her home, was arrested on 15 January for weapons offences and drug possession.

Doctors have reportedly said "It's now a matter of when the family wants to let go"





The lawyer's statement came amid reports from Fox News that Bobbi, whose mother is the late singer Whitney Houston, is not doing well in hospital.



"It's now a matter of when the family wants to let go and accept that she's pretty much not going to make it," a source closely connected to the situation told FOX411. "They've left it up to the family as to how long they want to keep her alive."

Bobbi Kristina with her boyfriend Nick Gordon





As Bobbi's family rallied around her in hospital earlier this week, her father Bobby Brown revealed that his daughter is not married to Nick Gordon as she had led people to believe last year.



The rapper released a statement through his lawyer Christopher Brown saying: "We are currently investigating the events that led to the hospitalisation of Bobbi Kristina. To correct earlier reports, Bobbi Kristina is not and has never been married to Nick Gordon."