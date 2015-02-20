Stephen Fry and husband Elliott Spencer attend Hollywood event on working honeymoon

Stephen Fry and his husband Elliott Spencer made a surprise appearance at a Hollywood event on Thursday, just days after embarking on their three-month honeymoon. The newlyweds looked happy and relaxed in each other's company as they attended the US-Ireland Alliance Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles.

Both Stephen and Elliott were dressed in similar outfits and smiled with their arms around each other upon their arrival at the event, which recognises the contributions of the Irish in film.

Their appearance at the event comes just days after the couple embarked on their extended honeymoon. The pair had delayed their romantic trip due to work commitments following their January wedding, including Stephen's hosting duties at the BAFTAs.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer attended an event in Hollywood on Thursday

Elliott shared his enthusiasm for the trip on Twitter, and wrote: "Excited for my first proper trip to #LosAngeles #Hollywood."

Meanwhile Stephen announced that he would be stepping away from social media until May and won't be checking his messages while he is abroad.

The 57-year-old left a post on his website, writing: "Just a quick note to say that I'm going to be away until May. During that time I will be taking a holiday from Twitter and, with a few exceptions, not tweeting at all."

VIEW GALLERY

The couple embarked on their three-month honeymoon on Monday

Stephen also explained: "There are a small number of pre-arranged tweets that have been scheduled using Hootsuite and Tweetdeck, so they will go out automatically. They do not mean, of course, that I am monitoring my feed or that I have plugged into Twitter."

Stephen and Elliott married on 17 January, just days after announcing their engagement.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 earlier in February, Stephen revealed a few details about their incredible honeymoon plans, saying: "We're planning a huge adventure. We start in Cuba, where we've booked a romantic hideaway, and then go to about three or four more countries."